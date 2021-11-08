Meetings for Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 8 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.