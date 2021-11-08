Meetings for Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Nov. 8
** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 8 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via Zoom https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/89777328294 or via phone at US: +1 312 626 6799 with Webinar ID: 897 7732 8294.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via phone at US: 1 301 715 8592 with Webinar ID: 822 6508 2669 or via Zoom https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82265082669.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 293-132-642#.
UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 995-136-857#.
WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., join via https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford or call in at: 1-872-240-3212 with access code: 562-426-325, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 2, Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook live.
YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.