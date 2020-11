Meetings for Monday, Nov. 23

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Nov. 23

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

DOVER SPECIAL TOWN MEETING: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave. (Kansasville)

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/ or via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 944 6779.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND BUDGET HEARING & REGULAR BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join by calling 414-323-1463 with conference ID 503 197 854#, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD: 7 p.m., virtual meeting.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 BUSINESS BOARD: 6 p.m., Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.