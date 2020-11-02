 Skip to main content
Meetings for Monday, Nov. 2
MEETINGS

Meetings for Monday, Nov. 2

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2 **Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

RACINE UNIFIED GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/96873322060 with meeting ID 968 7332 2060 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 968 7332 2060.

RACINE UNIFIED WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/92459290597 with meeting ID 924 5929 0597 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 924 5929 0597.

