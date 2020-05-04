Meetings for Monday, May 4

Meetings scheduled for Monday, May 4
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 839 8586 8959, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,83985868959#, access via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83985868959.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., access via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 825 1172 9394, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,82511729394#, access via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82511729394.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., visit zoom.us with meeting ID 874 4287 9879 with password 5Kdwz4, to join via phone call 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 874 4287 9879 with password 580227.
RACINE UNIFIED EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:45 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.
RACINE UNIFIED SPECIAL BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., as an alternative to in-person attendance, individuals wishing to listen remotely may dial (866) 214-3092 and enter passcode 277-843-2088#.
TOWN OF WATERFORD PLANNING COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., meeting will be held on zoom at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/74182459033?pwd=ekpmZzNYUHNZODdpTmVNOGZNMTRTUT09 and use meeting ID 741 8245 9033 with password 4dWWaU.
VILLAGE OF UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., meeting via public teleconference with call in number (872) 240-3311 with access code 267-519-621.
