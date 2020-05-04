Meetings for Monday, May 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, May 4

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 839 8586 8959, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,83985868959#, access via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83985868959.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., access via dial-in number 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 825 1172 9394, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,82511729394#, access via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82511729394.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., visit zoom.us with meeting ID 874 4287 9879 with password 5Kdwz4, to join via phone call 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 874 4287 9879 with password 580227.

RACINE UNIFIED EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:45 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.