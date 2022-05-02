 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MEETINGS

Meetings for Monday, May 2, 2022

  • 0

Meetings scheduled for Monday, May 2

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 394 685 965#.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 2, Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook Live.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News