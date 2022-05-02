Meetings for Monday, May 2, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, May 2
** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 394 685 965#.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 2, Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook Live.
YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.