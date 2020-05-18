Meetings for Monday, May 18

Meetings scheduled for Monday, May 18
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE BOUNDARY COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., visit zoom.us. with meeting ID 858 3357 2094 and password 4WTa5z, to join via phone call 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 858 3357 2094 and password 506033.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF REVIEW: 10 a.m. The public may observe the meeting live by either phone or live stream online. To listen by phone, dial (877) 568-4106 and use access code 917-290-781. To view the live stream online, please visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/. You can also find a link to the live stream by visiting www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room at the Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Racine. As an alternative to in-person attendance, individuals wishing to listen remotely to the meeting may dial the following telephone number: (866) 214-3092. Enter the following passcode when prompted: 277-843-2088#. As usual, the meeting will be video recorded and posted on BoardDocs for viewing at a later date.
RAYMOND STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
UNION GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PUBLIC HEARING: 6 p.m., Cafeteria, 1745 Milldrum St. This meeting is in response to the COVID-19 crisis to request an instructional waiver from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
UNION GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., K-4 Cafeteria, 1745 Milldrum St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. Meeting via public teleconference. Call-in number: (872) 240-3212; Access code: 960-198-413.
UW-EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m. Pursuant to the Racine County Executive’s Administrative Order dated March 26, 2020, the meeting will be held via audio/video conferencing and no personal gathering will take place. Register in advance for this meeting: https://uwextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJctc—grz8uE91Ds2uiFLDlJ81XoXJ7enlj. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you do not receive a confirmation email, please contact Bev Baker at beverlee.baker@wisc.edu or 262-210-6165.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Evergreen Elementary Room 2, 817 West Main St. Meeting available through Facebook Live.
WATERFORD HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., 100 Field Drive.
YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: AUDIO/VIDEO CONFERENCE VIA GOTOMEETING. ACCESS VIA DIAL-IN NUMBER IS: (646) 749-3122; ACCESS CODE IS: 536-776-565 OR. ACCESS VIA ONE-TOUCH TELEPHONE IS: tel:+16467493122,,536776565# OR. ACCESS VIA INTERNET IS: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/536776565
