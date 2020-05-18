Meetings for Monday, May 18

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, May 18

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE BOUNDARY COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., visit zoom.us. with meeting ID 858 3357 2094 and password 4WTa5z, to join via phone call 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 858 3357 2094 and password 506033.

MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF REVIEW: 10 a.m. The public may observe the meeting live by either phone or live stream online. To listen by phone, dial (877) 568-4106 and use access code 917-290-781. To view the live stream online, please visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/. You can also find a link to the live stream by visiting www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.

RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room at the Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Racine. As an alternative to in-person attendance, individuals wishing to listen remotely to the meeting may dial the following telephone number: (866) 214-3092. Enter the following passcode when prompted: 277-843-2088#. As usual, the meeting will be video recorded and posted on BoardDocs for viewing at a later date.