Meetings for Monday, May 16, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, May 16
** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE FOR COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87232361422?pwd=VlJ6OElSeVE4Y3JNbEdQekJPVGRQQT09 with Meeting ID: 872 3236 1422 and Passcode: 748878, via one-tap mobile +19292056099,,87232361422#,,,,*748878# US (New York) +13017158592,,87232361422#,,,,*748878# US (Washington DC) or dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) with Meeting ID: 872 3236 1422 and Passcode: 748878, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RAYMOND STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
UW-MADISON EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Public Works Conference Room, Ives Grove Offices, 14200 Washington Ave.
WATERFORD PUBLIC WORKS & UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., DPW Building, 801 Ela Ave.