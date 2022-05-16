Meetings for Monday, May 16, 2022

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87232361422?pwd=VlJ6OElSeVE4Y3JNbEdQekJPVGRQQT09 with Meeting ID: 872 3236 1422 and Passcode: 748878, via one-tap mobile +19292056099,,87232361422#,,,,*748878# US (New York) +13017158592,,87232361422#,,,,*748878# US (Washington DC) or dial by your location +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) with Meeting ID: 872 3236 1422 and Passcode: 748878, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.