Try 3 months for $3

Meetings scheduled for Monday, March 4

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Burlington Area School District, 100 N. Kane St.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5:45 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will convene into closed session, may recovene into open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 4:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, may convene into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT HOLDING TANK COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m., Room B106, Village hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 2, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE COUNTY CHAPTER 980 COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., First Floor Meeting Room, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE UNIFIED BOARD: Executive session, 5:15 p.m., Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., Racine.

RACINE UNIFIED WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room (Board Room), Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., Racine.

UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Multi-Media Area, Evergreen School, 817 W. Main St.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments