Meetings for Monday, March 7, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, March 7

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via zoom meeting: https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/82002496897?pwd=WkZlVjh3R2o3NkxuRW9BZGZYWklzdz09 with Passcode: 505268 or call (301) 715-8592 with Webinar ID: 820 0249 6897.

RACINE UNIFIED EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus, Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus, Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/95337752392 with meeting ID 953 3775 2392 by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 953 3775 2392.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., join by calling 1-650-817-8034 with PIN 816 807 220#.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St., join by calling 1-650-817-8034 with PIN 816 807 220#.

UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 120-268-107#.

