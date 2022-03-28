Meetings for Monday, March 28, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, March 28

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RAYMOND BOARD OF APPEALS: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 565-024-199#.

WASHINGTON-CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., Washington-Caldwell School Library, 8937 Big Bend Road, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 BUSINESS BOARD: 6 p.m., Room 2, Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook Live, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

