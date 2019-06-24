{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 24

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT MEETING: Community Development Authority (CDA) and Committee of the Whole, 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 4:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

ROCHESTER SPECIAL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: immediately following Public Works Committee meeting at 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

WATERFORD HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m. (Finance Committee), 6:30 p.m. (regular meeting), Waterford High School, 100 Field Drive.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m. (closed session) and 6 p.m. (open session), Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

