Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 3

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: for Board of Review appointment, 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

TOWN OF WATERFORD PLANNING COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.

