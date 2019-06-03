Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 3
CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: for Board of Review appointment, 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
TOWN OF WATERFORD PLANNING COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.
