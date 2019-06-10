{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 10

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 4:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DOVER TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.

EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Dover Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE LANDMARKS PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASS: 10:30 a.m., County Clerk’s Office, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. For Raymond Village Board election.

RACINE COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES BOARD AND HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Joint meeting, 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., District Office Board Room, 3433 S. Colony Ave.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

WATERFORD TOWN BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

