Meetings for Monday, June 8

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 8

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 11 a.m., audio and video conference via Zoom, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 843 4046 5854, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 84340465854#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84340465854.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., immediately following a short convening of the town Board of Review, Col. Heg Hall, Norway Municipal Building, 6419 Heg Park Road.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.