Meetings for Monday, June 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 29

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 8:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of in-person citizen attendees is 16.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., will take place virtually, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 821-2269-2809, access via one-touch telephone is +13017158592,,82122692809#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82122692809.

UNION GROVE SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call in number is 1-414-323-1463 with conference ID 870-112-948#.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0