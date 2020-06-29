Meetings for Monday, June 29

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 29
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 8:30 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of in-person citizen attendees is 16.
CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., will take place virtually, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 821-2269-2809, access via one-touch telephone is +13017158592,,82122692809#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82122692809.
UNION GROVE SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call in number is 1-414-323-1463 with conference ID 870-112-948#.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!