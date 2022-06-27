Meetings for Monday, June 27, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 27

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:45 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT PUBLIC HEARING: 6 p.m., B114 Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE BOARD OF REVIEW: 1 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE UNIFIED GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus, Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/92681633693 with meeting ID 926 8163 3693 or call 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 926 8163 3693.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

