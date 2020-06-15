Meetings for Monday, June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 15

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 11 a.m.; meeting will be held via Zoom, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 837 6158 5525, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 83761585525#, access via internet go to https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kctpQEh66a, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 862 1226 5698, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,86212265698#, access via internet go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 86212265698, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial in number is : 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 845 5453 6029, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,84554536029#, access via internet go to https:// us02web.zoom.us/j/ 84554536029.