Meetings for Monday, June 15

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 15
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 11 a.m.; meeting will be held via Zoom, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 837 6158 5525, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 83761585525#, access via internet go to https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kctpQEh66a, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 862 1226 5698, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,86212265698#, access via internet go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 86212265698, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial in number is : 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 845 5453 6029, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,84554536029#, access via internet go to https:// us02web.zoom.us/j/ 84554536029.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., Racine. Individuals wishing to listen remotely to the meeting may dial (866) 214-3092 and enter passcode 277-843-2088#.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. Individuals wishing to listen remotely to the meeting may dial (866) 214-3092 and enter passcode 277-843-2088#.
RAYMOND STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave. Call-in number (414) 323-1463 with access code 561 699 313#.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call in number (414) 323-1463 with access code 160 699 437#, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
UW-EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., will be held via Zoom videoconference, register in advance by going to: https://uwextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUocuGvqT0jH9ZH5l4tDUkq91PHdsw81Mnn, after registering you will receive a confirmation email. If you don’t then contact Bev Baker at beverlee.baker@wisc.edu or at 262-210-6165.
WATERFORD PUBLIC WORKS & UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Ten Club Park.
