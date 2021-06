Meetings for Monday, June 14

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 14

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DOVER TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTLITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Dover Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT JOINT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 4 p.m., B109 Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COUNTY LEPC AGENDA: 4 p.m., LEC-Lower Level, Racine County EOC, 717 Wisconsin Ave.