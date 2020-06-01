Meetings for Monday, June 1

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 1
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 11 a.m., meeting will be held via zoom, access via dial in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 872 3322 8074, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 87233228074#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87233228074.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., meeting will be held via zoom, access via dial in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 891 0831 0725, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,89108310725#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89108310725, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., meeting will be held via zoom, access via dial in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 847 8756 7234, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,84787567234#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84787567234”.
RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 330, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., to join meeting via zoom go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/9695827854?pwd=YzdOZU15bzdnTmtFejI1WHBIVlVjUT09 with meeting ID 969 582 7854 and password Racine2, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COUNTY CHAPTER 980 COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., meeting will be held via videoconferencing, join by dialing +1-408-418-9388 with access code 964 058 137, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., individuals wishing to listen remotely may dial (866) 214-3092 and enter passcode 277-843-2088# to join.
UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call in number (414)-323-1463 with access code 361 478 333.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call in number (414)-323-1463 with access code 395 230 119.
TOWN OF WATERFORD PLANNING COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., meeting will be held via zoom, join meeting at https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73367234818?pwd=QTJQUTBZQ3lxWG5NbnVRMHBSUWJtQT09 with ID 733 6723 4818 and password 8bQ8yE.
