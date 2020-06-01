Meetings for Monday, June 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, June 1

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 11 a.m., meeting will be held via zoom, access via dial in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 872 3322 8074, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 87233228074#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87233228074.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., meeting will be held via zoom, access via dial in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 891 0831 0725, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,89108310725#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89108310725, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., meeting will be held via zoom, access via dial in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 847 8756 7234, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,84787567234#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84787567234”.