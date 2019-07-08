Meetings scheduled for Monday, July 8
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. (closed session), Burlington Area School District office, 100 N. Kane St.
BASD SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Burlington Area School District office,, 100 N. Kane St.; will enter into closed session at 7:15 p.m. and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
DOVER TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville; will go into closed session later in the meetingand reconvene into open session.
EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Dover Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Municipal Building, Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall Annex, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES BOARD AND HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Joint meeting and public hearing on 2020 budget plan, 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; will go into executive session and reconvene into open session.
WATERFORD TOWN BOARD: 5 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St. Road bid opening at 5 p.m., regular Town Board meeting at 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.