Meetings scheduled for Monday, July 8

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. (closed session), Burlington Area School District office, 100 N. Kane St.

BASD SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Burlington Area School District office,, 100 N. Kane St.; will enter into closed session at 7:15 p.m. and reconvene into open session.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

DOVER TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville; will go into closed session later in the meetingand reconvene into open session.

EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Dover Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., Kansasville.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Municipal Building, Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall Annex, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES BOARD AND HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE: Joint meeting and public hearing on 2020 budget plan, 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; will go into executive session and reconvene into open session.

WATERFORD TOWN BOARD: 5 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St. Road bid opening at 5 p.m., regular Town Board meeting at 5:30 p.m.

