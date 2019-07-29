{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for

Monday, July 29

BURLINGTON BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS: 10 a.m., Department of Public Works, Training Room, 2200 S. Pine St.

BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Trailside Elementary, 615 N. Milwaukee, Ave., Waterford.

WIND POINT LIGHTHOUSE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.

WIND POINT PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.

