Meetings scheduled for
Monday, July 29
BURLINGTON BOARD OF PUBLIC WORKS: 10 a.m., Department of Public Works, Training Room, 2200 S. Pine St.
BURLINGTON PARK BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Department of Public Works, 2200 S. Pine St.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., Trailside Elementary, 615 N. Milwaukee, Ave., Waterford.
WIND POINT LIGHTHOUSE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.
WIND POINT PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 4725 Lighthouse Drive.
