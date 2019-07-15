Meetings scheduled for Monday, July 15
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For Board of Review appointment, immediately following the Special Village Board meeting at 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: Quorum may be present for informational meeting related to the Foxconn project, 5 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND LAND USE PLANNING COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
TOWN OF NORWAY POLICE COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, will go into closed session and recovene into open session.
WATERFORD PUBLIC WORKS AND UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
