{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, July 15

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

CALEDONIA AD HOC COMMITTEE: For Board of Review appointment, immediately following the Special Village Board meeting at 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: Quorum may be present for informational meeting related to the Foxconn project, 5 p.m., Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND LAND USE PLANNING COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

TOWN OF NORWAY POLICE COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, will go into closed session and recovene into open session.

WATERFORD PUBLIC WORKS AND UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments