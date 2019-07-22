Meetings scheduled for

Monday, July 22

NORTH CAPE SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF EDUCATION: 7 p.m., Conference Room, North Cape School, 11926 W. Highway K, Raymond; may go into executive session and reconvene into open session.

DROUGHT SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m., Drought School, 21016 West 7 Mile Road, Town of Norway; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY CHAPTER 980 COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; may go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE BOARD OF REVIEW: 10:30 a.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

STURTEVANT SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; will go into executive session and reconvene into open session.

YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING/ORDINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: immediately following the Long-Range Planning Committee meeting, Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: immediately following the Sewer and Water Commission meeting, Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

