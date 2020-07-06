Meetings for Monday, July 6

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, July 6

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane. This will be an in-person meeting.

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, acces via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 869 5215 3224, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 86952153224#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86952153224.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane., max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 882 6156 6715, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 88261566715#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88261566715.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.