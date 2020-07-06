Meetings for Monday, July 6

Meetings scheduled for Monday, July 6
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane. This will be an in-person meeting.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, acces via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 869 5215 3224, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 86952153224#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86952153224.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane., max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 882 6156 6715, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 88261566715#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88261566715.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COUNTY CHAPTER 980 COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., held via videoconferencing, join by dialing +1-312-535-8110 with access code 146 636 0710, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., you may dial (866) 214-3092 with passcode 277-843-2088# for remote listening.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., you may dial (866) 214-3092 with passcode 277-843-2088# for remote listening.
UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 529 115 359#.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 850 950 292#.
