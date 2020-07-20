Meetings for Monday, July 20

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, July 20

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626 6799 with access code 885 2535 0374, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +13126266799,,88525350374#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88525350374.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Regular session, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 883 8223 3691, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +13126266799,,88382233691#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88382233691, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE BOARD OF REVIEW: 9 a.m., virtual meeting, listen via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 122 6357.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Racine. Individuals wishing to listen remotely can dial (866) 214-3092 with passcode 277-843-2088#.