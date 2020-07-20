Meetings for Monday, July 20

Meetings scheduled for Monday, July 20
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626 6799 with access code 885 2535 0374, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +13126266799,,88525350374#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88525350374.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Regular session, 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 883 8223 3691, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +13126266799,,88382233691#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88382233691, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE BOARD OF REVIEW: 9 a.m., virtual meeting, listen via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 122 6357.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Racine. Individuals wishing to listen remotely can dial (866) 214-3092 with passcode 277-843-2088#.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St. Individuals wishing to listen remotely can dial (866) 214-3092 with passcode 277-843-2088#.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD: Special session, 7:30 p.m., Col Heg Hall, Norway Municipal Building, 6419 Heg Park Road.
UNION GROVE JOINT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY, PLAN COMMISSION AND VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave. Call-in option: (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 856-026-399#.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option: (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 605 754 062#, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option: (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 600 936 010#.
UNION GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., K-4 Cafeteria, 1745 Milldrum St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
UW-MADISON EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Zoom videoconference, https://uwextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0kdeivrDkvGNPGiHt3pBEehkBGUKC7TVZ, ffter registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. If you do not receive a confirmation email, please contact Theresa Odell at Theresa.Odell@racinecounty.com or 262-767-2929.
WATERFORD PUBLIC WORKS & UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
