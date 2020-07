Meetings for Monday, July 13

MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOLS COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Cafeteria, Muskego Lakes Middle School, W124 S8009 North Cape Road.

MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOLS BOARD: 7 p.m., Cafeteria, Muskego Lakes Middle School, W124 S8009 North Cape Road.

RACINE BOARD OF REVIEW: 10 a.m.; virtual meeting, join via phone by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 198 6889.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m.; virtual meeting, join through Facebook Like at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via phone by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 533 9631, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COUNTY JOINT MEETING OF HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE & HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 5 p.m., virtual meeting; video access by going to https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=e624fe82787dcc51770fb6510f3371290 with password taylor, audio access by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 783 5668, citizen comments send to kim.bartel@racinecounty.com by 3 p.m. Monday.