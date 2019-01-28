Try 1 month for 99¢

Meetings scheduled for

Monday, Jan. 28

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., District Office, 100 N. Kane St.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RAYMOND PLANNING COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND TOWN BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, 2255 76th St.

UNION GROVE BUILDING BOARD COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BUSINESS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Multi Media Area, Evergreen School, 817 W. Main St.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

