Meetings scheduled for
Monday, Jan. 28
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., District Office, 100 N. Kane St.
CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 4 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RAYMOND PLANNING COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 2255 76th St.
RAYMOND TOWN BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, 2255 76th St.
UNION GROVE BUILDING BOARD COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BUSINESS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: 6 p.m., Multi Media Area, Evergreen School, 817 W. Main St.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
