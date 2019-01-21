Try 1 month for 99¢

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Jan. 21

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., District Office, 100 N. Kane St.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:45 p.m., closed session, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Educational Services Center, S87 W18763 Woods Road.

RACINE COUNTY UW-EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Conference Room A, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

UNION GROVE JOINT DISTRICT NO. 1 SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., K-4 Cafeteria, School, 1745 Milldrum St. The board will adjourn to closed session.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

