Meetings scheduled for Monday, Jan. 21
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., District Office, 100 N. Kane St.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:45 p.m., closed session, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Educational Services Center, S87 W18763 Woods Road.
RACINE COUNTY UW-EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Conference Room A, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
UNION GROVE JOINT DISTRICT NO. 1 SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., K-4 Cafeteria, School, 1745 Milldrum St. The board will adjourn to closed session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.