Meetings scheduled for Monday, Jan. 14

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., closed session, District Office, 100 N. Kane St. The committee will adjourn to closed session at 6:30 p.m.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., District Office, 100 N. Kane St.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.

RACINE COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE AND HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., Board Room, District Office, 3433 S. Colony Ave. The board will adjourn to closed session.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., closed session, Multi-Media Area, Evergreen School, 817 W. Main St.

WATERFORD TOWN BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., closed session, Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

