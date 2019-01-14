Meetings scheduled for Monday, Jan. 14
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., closed session, District Office, 100 N. Kane St. The committee will adjourn to closed session at 6:30 p.m.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., District Office, 100 N. Kane St.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Col. Heg Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake.
RACINE COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE AND HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., Board Room, District Office, 3433 S. Colony Ave. The board will adjourn to closed session.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., closed session, Multi-Media Area, Evergreen School, 817 W. Main St.
WATERFORD TOWN BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., closed session, Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
