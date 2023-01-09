Meetings for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DOVER TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Dover Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 207B, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE & HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WORK SESSION: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/93123388320 with meeting ID 931 2338 8320 or call 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 931 2338 8320.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

UNION GROVE PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: To immediately follow Village Board, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: To immediately follow Personnel Committee, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD TOWN BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 415 N. Milwaukee St., join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82349246736?pwd=czZveTU3VjZVb3h3VG1MUmg4eUZsZz09 with Meeting ID: 823 4924 6736 and Passcode: 565732.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.