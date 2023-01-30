Meetings for Monday, Jan. 30, 2023

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Jan. 30
** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE PUBLIC SAFETY AND LICENSING COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 207B, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
