Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: Immediately following Committee of the Whole meeting, Council Chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., East Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane. 

MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE SISTER CITY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., room 207-A.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5:00 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex Auditorium, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

