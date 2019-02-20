Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20
BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.
BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: Immediately following Committee of the Whole meeting, Council Chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.
CALEDONIA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., East Meeting Room, Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT PLAN COMMISSION: 1 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE SISTER CITY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., room 207-A.
RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE FINANCE & HUMAN RESOURCES COMMITTEE: 5:00 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex Auditorium, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
