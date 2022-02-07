Meetings for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Feb. 7

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

RACINE UNIFIED SPECIAL BOARD AND WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus, Building 1, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/98094014463 with meeting ID 980 9401 4463 or call 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 980 9401 4463.

UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 422-236-967# or join at https://t.ly/RQ1Y.

UNION GROVE HIGH SCHOOL BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6 p.m., Board Room, 3433 S. Colony Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 2, Evergreen Elementary School, 800 block of W. Main St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0