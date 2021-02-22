Meetings for Monday, Feb. 22

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at http://www.facebook.com/CityofRacineWI/, via one-touch telephone +13017158592,,96680059050#,,,,*491646# or +13126266799,,96680059050#,,,,*491646# or by calling +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 215 8782 or+1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 with Webinar ID 966 8005 9050 and passcode 491646, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.