Meetings for Monday, Dec. 30
0 comments
MEETINGS

Meetings for Monday, Dec. 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Dec. 30

STURTEVANT POLICE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Board Room, Room A, Sturtevant Police Department, 2801 89th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News