Meetings for Monday, Dec. 16

Meetings scheduled for

Monday, Dec. 16

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Ln.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Ln.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr., will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

NORWAY POLICE COMMISSION: 7 p.m., Conference Room A, Norway Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE COUNTY CHAPTER 980 COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., 1st Floor Meeting Room, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 3:45 p.m., Room 330, City Hall Annex, 730 Washington Ave., will go into closed session.

RACINE BOARD OF CEMETERY COMMISSIONERS: 4:30 p.m., Mound Cemetery Office, 1147 West Blvd.