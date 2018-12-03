Try 1 month for 99¢

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Dec. 3

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hal, 5043 Chester Lane. The board will adjourn to closed session.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m., Cafeteria, Muskego Lakes Middle School, W124 S8009 N. Cape Road, Muskego.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:30 p.m., executive session, Franklin Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Franklin Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AND WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Multi-Media Area, Evergreen School, 817 W. Main St.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD AND/OR ROADS/PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., county Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.

The deadline for meeting notices is two business days in advance. If you’re looking for an event to attend today, go to The Journal Times Online Calendar of Events at www.journaltimes.com/calendar. Events can also be submitted to the calendar.

