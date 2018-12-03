Meetings scheduled for Monday, Dec. 3
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hal, 5043 Chester Lane. The board will adjourn to closed session.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MUSKEGO-NORWAY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m., Cafeteria, Muskego Lakes Middle School, W124 S8009 N. Cape Road, Muskego.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT EXECUTIVE SESSION: 5:30 p.m., executive session, Franklin Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Franklin Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AND WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., Mygatts Room, Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Multi-Media Area, Evergreen School, 817 W. Main St.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD AND/OR ROADS/PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., county Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
