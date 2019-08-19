Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 19
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: immediately following the Special Village Board meeting at 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
RACINE BOARD OF CEMETERY COMMISSIONERS: 4:30 p.m., Room 130, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE LANDMARKS PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6:20 p.m. (executive session), Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
RAYMOND STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: noon, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BUSINESS SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Trailside Elementary, 615 N. Milwaukee, Ave., Waterford; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
YORKVILLE LONG-RANGE PLANNING COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove.
