Meetings scheduled

for Monday, Aug. 12

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE LANDMARKS PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

RACINE JOINT COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE & HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5 p.m. (executive session), Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; will go into executive session and reconvene into open session.

