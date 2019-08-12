Meetings scheduled
for Monday, Aug. 12
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 6419 Heg Park Road; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Room 307, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE LANDMARKS PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE JOINT COUNTY HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE & HUMAN SERVICES BOARD: 5 p.m., Auditorium, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5 p.m. (executive session), Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; will go into executive session and reconvene into open session.
