Meetings scheduled
for Monday, Aug. 5
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into closed session and reconvene into open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Regular session, 7 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF REVIEW: 9 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
RACINE COMMON COUNCIL: 5:30-7 p.m., Racine Public Library (second floor), 75 Seventh St.
RACINE UNIFIED LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 5:30 p.m. (closed session) and 6 p.m. (work session), Franklin Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St.
UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Trailside Elementary, 615 N. Milwaukee, Ave., Waterford.
