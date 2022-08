Meetings for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 8

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 3:45 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 4:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

DOVER TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

EAGLE LAKE SEWER UTILITY DISTRICT COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Dover Town Hall, 4110 S. Beaumont Ave.

RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., ill go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT ADVISORY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Room 303, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT FINANCE & BUDGETARY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 206 826 404#.

UNION GROVE RECREATION & PARKS COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option 414-323-1463 with conference ID 899 158 346#.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., join at https://www.gotomeet.me/VillageofWaterford or call in at: 1-872-240-3212, access code: 562-426-325.

YORKVILLE JOINT VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.