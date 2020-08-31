Meetings for Monday, Aug. 31

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 31

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via dial-in number at 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 843-0073-8778, join via one-touch telephone at +16465588656,,84300738778#, join via internet at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84300738778.

RACINE COUNTY CHAPTER 980 COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., virtual meeting, join by calling +1-312-535-8110 with access code 146 411 3653, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, call-in number is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 851 338 779#, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

UNION GROVE FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, call-in number is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 724 194 421#.

YORKVILLE ROADS/PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

