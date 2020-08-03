Meetings for Monday, Aug. 3

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m., Burlington High School Library, 400 McCanna Parkway.

CALEDONIA PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Caledonia Fire Station No. 11, 6900 Nicholson Rd.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 811 2796 2211, access via one-touch telephone is +16465588656,,81129762211#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81129762211, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 886 7559 0206, access via one-touch telephone is +13126266799,,88675590206#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88675590206, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.