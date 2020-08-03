Meetings for Monday, Aug. 3

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 3
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m., Burlington High School Library, 400 McCanna Parkway.
CALEDONIA PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Caledonia Fire Station No. 11, 6900 Nicholson Rd.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: Special session, 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 811 2796 2211, access via one-touch telephone is +16465588656,,81129762211#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81129762211, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 886 7559 0206, access via one-touch telephone is +13126266799,,88675590206#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88675590206, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
NORTH BAY VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 3615 Hennepin Place, masks required.
RACINE COUNTY CHAPTER 980 COMMITTEE: 9 a.m., teleconference meeting, join by dialing 1-312-535-8110 with access code 146 314 8634, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: Closed session, 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD WORK SESSION: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Zoom at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/84765521396 with meeting ID 847 6552 1396, join via teleconference at 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 847 6552 1396.
UNION GROVE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., first floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 706 291 628#.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., first floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
WATERFORD PLANNING COMMISSION: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89667076139?pwd=a2Z1aUNnWGdsbXpPNk1Bb1JlUlFBQT09 with meeting ID 896 6707 6139 and passcode 126011.
WATERFORD TOWN BOARD: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at HTTPS://US02WEB.ZOOM.US/J/89667076139?PWD=A2Z1AUNNWGDSBXPPNK1BB1JLULFBQT09 with meeting ID 896 6707 6139 and passcode 126011.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Trailside Elementary Cafeteria, 615 N. Milwaukee Ave., meeting available through Facebook Live.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!