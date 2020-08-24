Meetings for Monday, Aug. 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Caledonia Fire Station No. 12, 6040 Douglas Ave., face coverings required.

CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required, access via dial-in is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 810 3088 8035, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +13126266799,, 81030888035#, access via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81030888035.

CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 894 2869 5510, access via one-touch telephone is +16465588656,, 89428695510#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89428695510, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.