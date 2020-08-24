Meetings for Monday, Aug. 24

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 24
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Caledonia Fire Station No. 12, 6040 Douglas Ave., face coverings required.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required, access via dial-in is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 810 3088 8035, access via one-touch telephone is tel: +13126266799,, 81030888035#, access via internet https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81030888035.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 894 2869 5510, access via one-touch telephone is +16465588656,, 89428695510#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89428695510, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
CALEDONIA SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and face coverings required, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 811 4412 6286, access via one-touch telephone is +16465588656,, 81144126286#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81144126286.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr.
RACINE FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, access via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, via phone at 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132 978 6562, for audio conference call 1-844-992-4726 or United Toll +1-408-418-9388 with access code 132 978 6562.
RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
RAYMOND SPECIAL MEETING: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
UNION GROVE PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., 2nd Floor Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1 SPECIAL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook Live.
WATERFORD SPECIAL VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., 1st Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
