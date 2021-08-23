Meetings for Monday, Aug. 23

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23
** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM JOINT MEETING OF PERSONNEL AND FINANCE COMMITTEES: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or by Phone: +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053.
MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Public Hearing, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE STANDING JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 4 p.m., virtual meeting, join via https://cityofracine-org.zoom.us/j/87517479028, via iPhone one-tap US: +19292056099,,87517479028# or +13017158592,,87517479028# or Telephone: Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 with Webinar ID: 875 1747 9028.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via zoom at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/982136411047 with meeting ID 982 1364 1047 or by calling 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 982 1364 1047.
RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is 414-323-1463 with conference ID 314-907-685#.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is 414-323-1463 with conference ID 522-021-943#.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 BUSINESS BOARD: 6 p.m., Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook Live, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
YORKVILLE JOINT REVIEW BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.