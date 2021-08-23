Meetings for Monday, Aug. 23

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 23

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY SYSTEM JOINT MEETING OF PERSONNEL AND FINANCE COMMITTEES: 5:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/151066053 or by Phone: +1 (872) 240-3311 with Access Code: 151-066-053.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Public Hearing, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.