Meetings for Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22

** Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PARK & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5:30 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole meeting, Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/99852465801 or call 1-312-626-6799.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/99829330719 with meeting 998 2933 0718 or call 1-312-626-6799.

RAYMOND PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

RAYMOND VILLAGE BOARD: 7:30 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.

STURTEVANT COMMUNITY OUTDOOR RECREATION PROGRAM WORKING SESSION 2: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 281 89th St.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 BUSINESS SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., Room 2, Evergreen Elementary School, 817 W. Main St., meeting available through Facebook live, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.