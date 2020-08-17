Meetings for Monday, Aug. 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and must wear face coverings, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 863 8788 3220, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,86387883220#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86387883220.

MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF REVIEW: 10 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, 8811 Campus Drive.

MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, join via phone by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132-800-7133, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.