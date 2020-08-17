Meetings for Monday, Aug. 17

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17
**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, max number of attendees is 16 and must wear face coverings, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 863 8788 3220, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,86387883220#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86387883220.
MOUNT PLEASANT BOARD OF REVIEW: 10 a.m., Ebe Auditorium, 8811 Campus Drive.
MOUNT PLEASANT TOURISM COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Community Room 1, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., virtual meeting, join via Facebook Live at http://www.facebook.com/CityOfRacineWI/, join via phone by calling 1-844-992-4726 with access code 132-800-7133, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/84253728416 with meeting ID 842 5372 8416, via teleconference at 1-312-626-6799 with meeting ID 842 5372 8416.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT REGULAR BOARD BUSINESS: 6:30 p.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mt. Pleasant St., join via Zoom at https://rusd-org.zoom.us/j/85325992395 with meeting ID 853 2599 2395, join via teleconference at 301-715-8592 with meeting ID 853 2599 2395.
RAYMOND STORM WATER UTILITY DISTRICT: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 2255 76th St.
UNION GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL REGULAR BOARD: 6:30 p.m., K-4 Cafeteria, 1745 Milldrum St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 5:50 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave., call-in option is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 139 486 695#.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., First Floor Community Room, Union Grove Municipal Center 925 15th Ave., call-in option is (414) 323-1463 with conference ID 177 906 907#.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, register in advance for meeting at https://uwextension.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJclcOuhrTovHtCH32_sikBDBen0MLaTKwsc, you will receive a confirmation email to join, if you do not then contact Theresa Odell at Theresa.Odell@racinecounty.com or call 262-767-2929.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT JOINT NO. 1 BUSINESS BOARD: 6 p.m., Trailside Elementary School, 615 N. Milwaukee Ave., meeting available through Facebook Live, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WATERFORD PUBLIC WORKS & UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.
