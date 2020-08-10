Meetings for Monday, Aug. 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Burlington High School Library, 400 McCanna Parkway; will go into a closed session.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m., Burlington High School Library, 400 McCanna Parkway; will go into a closed session.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16 and all must wear face coverings.

CALEDONIA PARKS & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16 and all must wear face coverings.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Col Heg Hall, Norway Municipal Building, 6149 Col Heg Park Road, attendees are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT ADVISORY BOARD: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, call at 1-844-992-4726 (toll free) or 1-408-418-9388 (toll) with access code 132 917 7969.