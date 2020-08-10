You have permission to edit this article.
Meetings for Monday, Aug. 10
MEETINGS

Meetings for Monday, Aug. 10

Meetings scheduled for Monday, Aug. 10

**Meeting schedules and formats subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Burlington High School Library, 400 McCanna Parkway; will go into a closed session.

BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 7 p.m., Burlington High School Library, 400 McCanna Parkway; will go into a closed session.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16 and all must wear face coverings.

CALEDONIA PARKS & RECREATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane, maximum number of attendees is 16 and all must wear face coverings.

NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Col Heg Hall, Norway Municipal Building, 6149 Col Heg Park Road, attendees are asked to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

RACINE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT ADVISORY BOARD: 6 p.m., virtual meeting, call at 1-844-992-4726 (toll free) or 1-408-418-9388 (toll) with access code 132 917 7969.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m. The public can access this virtual meeting on a computer or smartphone at: racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec3b8d67d6471fc09514683e5f0f63de6; Password: meetme; via facebook live atfacebook.com/RacineCounty; or by calling 1-408-418-9388, access code: 146 006 6066.

RACINE COUNTY JOINT HEALTH AND HUMAN DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE & HUMAN RESOURCES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., virtual meeting, join via video at https://racinecounty.webex.com/racinecounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=ed4e014a797f1ba8ab7424e0538d7294c with password taylor, via audio by calling 1-408-418-9388 with access code 146 812 7455.

ROCHESTER FINANCE COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., Village Hall, 300 W. Spring St.

UNION GROVE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., District Office, 3433 S. Colony Ave.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.

WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD/PLAN COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

