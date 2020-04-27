Meetings for Monday, April 27

Meetings scheduled for Monday, April 27
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: Reorganizational meeting, 7 p.m., to attend the meeting visit zoom.us and use meeting ID 867 6982 5290 and password 4KFK4L, to join via phone call 312-626-6799 and use meeting ID 867 6982 5290 and password 812350.
CALEDONIA JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION: 11 a.m., access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 897 5517 4349, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,89755174349#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89755174349.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 821 3506 8537, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,82135068537#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82135068537.
CALEDONIA PLANNING COMMISSION: 6 p.m., access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 328 226 772, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,328226772#, access via internet is https://zoom.us/j/328226772.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., to listen by phone dial (866) 899-4679 and use code 545-142-253, to view live stream visit https://www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/ or find the link by visiting www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live.
RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: Special board reorganization meeting. 6 p.m., district Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant Street, Hoods Creek Room, Building 2.
ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., to call in dial 1-402-882-6087 and use pin 755 696 914# (toll charges may apply), to obtain video conferencing login information call the village administrator at 262-534-1185 before the meeting begins.
UNION GROVE AND YORKVILLE JOINT FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., meeting will take place via public teleconference, call (872)-240-3212 and use access code 399-085-917.
UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., meeting will take place via public teleconference, call (646) 749-3122 and use access code 401-217-773.
WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., meeting will be available on Facebook Live from the Waterford Graded School District Facebook page, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
WATERFORD JOINT BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND BOARD OF REVIEW MEETING: 6:30 p.m., will take place virtually on the Government of the Village of Waterford Facebook page, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!