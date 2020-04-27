Meetings for Monday, April 27

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: Special board reorganization meeting. 6 p.m., district Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant Street, Hoods Creek Room, Building 2.

ROCHESTER VILLAGE BOARD: 7 p.m., to call in dial 1-402-882-6087 and use pin 755 696 914# (toll charges may apply), to obtain video conferencing login information call the village administrator at 262-534-1185 before the meeting begins.

UNION GROVE AND YORKVILLE JOINT FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., meeting will take place via public teleconference, call (872)-240-3212 and use access code 399-085-917.

UNION GROVE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., meeting will take place via public teleconference, call (646) 749-3122 and use access code 401-217-773.

WATERFORD GRADED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD: 6 p.m., meeting will be available on Facebook Live from the Waterford Graded School District Facebook page, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

WATERFORD JOINT BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND BOARD OF REVIEW MEETING: 6:30 p.m., will take place virtually on the Government of the Village of Waterford Facebook page, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

