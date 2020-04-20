Meetings for Monday, April 20

Meetings scheduled for Monday, April 20
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ATTENDANCE BOUNDARY COMMITTEE: 6:00 p.m., meeting will take place virtually through zoom.us. with meeting ID 784-800-837 and password 9ZDXWe, to join via phone call 312-626-6799 with meeting ID 784-800-837 and password 978720.
CALEDONIA FINANCE COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m. This will not be an in-person meeting. Audio and video conferencing via Zoom. Access via dial-in number: 1-(312) 626-6799; access code is: 414 441 1455. Or access via one-touch telephone: tel:+13126266799, 4144411455#; or acess via internet: zoom.us/j/ 4144411455.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 4 p.m. Special session, Wisconsin Policy Forum presentation. This will not be an in-person meeting. Audio and video conferencing via Zoom. Access via dial-in number: 1-(312) 626-6799; access code is: 414 441 1455. Or access via one-touch telephone: tel:+13126266799, 4144411455#; or acess via internet: zoom.us/j/ 4144411455.
CALEDONIA VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m. This will not be an in-person meeting. Audio and video conferencing via Zoom. Access via dial-in number: 1-(312) 626-6799; access code is: 581 435 807. Or access via one-touch telephone: tel:+13126266799,, 4144411455#; or Ace's via internet: zoom.us/j/581435807.
RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., Room 205.
RECONVENING OF RECOUNT: A recount of the votes cast at the April 7th, 2020 Spring Election for the office of alderperson of the 12th District will continue at the time and location set forth below: 10 a.m., City Hall, Room 205, 730 Washington Ave.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6:15 p.m. in the Mygatts Room at the Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Racine. Closed, executive session. Due to the current health emergency, members of the Board of Education may participate remotely through the use of technology.
RACINE UNIFIED BOARD OF EDUCATION: 6:30 p.m. in the Mygatts Room at the Administrative Service Campus (Building 1), 3109 Mount Pleasant St., Racine. As an alternative to in-person attendance, individuals wishing to listen remotely to the meeting may dial the following telephone number: (866) 214-3092. Enter the following passcode when prompted: 277-843-2088#
UNION GROVE WATER, WASTEWATER, STORM WATER AND STREETS COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave. Meeting via public teleconference. Call-in number: (646) 749-3112; Access code: 189-999-893.
VILLAGE OF WATERFORD PUBLIC WORKS & UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 4 p.m. To be held via teleconference. Call Village Hall at 262-534-3980 for dial-in instructions.
